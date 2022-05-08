As of 6:30PM Sunday- Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! The rest of this holiday will be cool and clearing. The winds will also calm down too, perfect to have a picnic dinner! Our high was in the low 70s today, so it was fairly mild, but it will get chillier later tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Good news for Monday, the sun is coming back! We will have beautiful sunshine for the first half of the work week with warmer temperatures. Highs will be around average in the low 80s. Humidity will be very low as we stay dry. Our next system will bring us rain and storm chances Friday through the weekend and into next Monday.