As of 6:30PM Saturday- Out of the next few days, tonight will be your best bet at catching a fireworks show with no rain. The chance of showers and storms are still low over the next few days. However, the chances get their highest in the late evening and early night hours Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s.

Typical July weather sticks around for Independence Day Weekend and all of next week, with little changes. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each day, and there will be a brief spike in temperatures by the end of the week. Highs will not surpass the mid 90s, but it will be humid with all the moisture around.

Tropical Storm Colin formed but will not impact the CSRA, other than keeping more moisture around. The South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines will have some impacts. For all those details, visit our Hurricane Tracker.