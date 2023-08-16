Wednesday Evening Update: There are a few isolated storms occurring now that aren’t moving much. The storms will end by around 2AM with a dry but mostly cloudy start to Thursday. There will be gradual clearing throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity will be tolerable with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

We have a nice stretch of weather all the way through the weekend! It will be nice and sunny with continued lower humidity and near average temperatures.

Next week, we’ll have a brief spike in temperatures on Tuesday with each day becoming more humid. Rain chances stay at 0% all the way until next Friday.