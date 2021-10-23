Gorgeous Weekend, Wet Week Ahead.

As of 8AM Saturday- Happy Saturday! Another incredible weekend is in store for you. Expect sunshine both days with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. I recommend going to the fair this weekend to enjoy the nice weather. It’s the last weekend for both the fair in Augusta and the one in Columbia.

The rain comes back into the picture Monday evening. A cold front will bring a line of showers late Monday, with some storms that could be strong. Coverage will be limited, so there won’t be a whole lot of rain, but the severe risk is there. The Storm Prediction Center has put the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather, and the northern half under a slight risk. I believe its possible that part of this risk area will either be lowered or dropped entirely. It’s still early out, and we will keep you updated.

Another system will increase our rain chances by the middle of the week. The timing is still very uncertain, however based on current models, it looks like Wednesday night through Thursday will be our rainiest period, with the highest risk of strong storms. Once this front passes, the sun will shine and we will dry out just in time for Halloween. Temperatures will also cool down significantly to the low 70s.