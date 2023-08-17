Thursday Evening Update: Enjoy the cooler temperatures with lower humidity, all the way through the weekend! On top of that, it will be very sunny with no rain.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler with some spots in the mid 60s. The afternoon will be in the low 90s with the heat index not surpassing the mid 90s. Major heat is headed our way again next week as a dome of high pressure takes over. Hurricane Hilary out in the Pacific is driving the heat our way.

Hilary is now a major, category three storm, headed north towards California. Fortunately, Hilary will weaken, likely all the way down to a tropical storm by the time it makes it to the United States. In the Atlantic Basin, there are four areas of potential development that we are watching!