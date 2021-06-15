Goodbye humidity! Drier air moves in for a few days! – What to expect

Drier air will be with us the rest of the work week as we’ll see lower humidity and dew points, however temperatures will be near normal to a bit above with Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Overnight Lows will be comfy, generally upper 60s.

Things will begin to change by the weekend as Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will spread plenty of moisture back into the Southeast. We’ll see more muggy conditions and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. This system will have to be watched closely for further development.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and not as humid. Low 68

Wednesday: Sunny, not as humid. High: 92

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 65

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 93

Friday: Partly sunny, Hot! High: 96