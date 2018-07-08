Golf Forecast

Golf Forecast Sunday, July 8, 2018

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 08:54 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 08:54 AM EDT

Golf Forecast Sunday, July 8, 2018

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: A beautiful day is in store! Clouds will clear out through the morning with sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid-upper 80s, thanks to a (relatively) cool northeast breeze. The vast majority of showers and storms this afternoon and evening will stay south of the CSRA.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center