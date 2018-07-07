Golf Forecast Saturday, July 7, 2018

Golf Forecast

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Clouds will increase this afternoon as widespread showers and storms move through the CSRA through the evening. The cloud cover and rain – along with a light northeast breeze – will keep highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds.

