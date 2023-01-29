11PM Sunday- Tomorrow we enter an unsettled weather pattern that will be with us all week long. Expect cloudy skies Sunday through Friday with heavy rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. Flash flooding is possible with up to 3″ of rain in our southern counties. There will be isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered showers Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s through mid 60s. Thunderstorms are unlikely for now but could be possible on Thursday. Sun and cooler temperatures will return on Saturday!