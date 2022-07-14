As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another cloudy and rainy day in the CSRA. Luckily thanks to all the rain and clouds, we will be below average today, and for much of the coming week. We should be getting back to normal after this weekend. As this system that is brining clouds and consistent rain moves on. We will get more sunshine, and temperatures will return to the 90s. The storms and showers will continue however, as is typical during the summer. We have the chance today for some stronger storms, as we are under marginal risk for a small portion of our southwest viewing area.

The rest of the week will continue in this fashion, but as we get past Sunday, we will see a bit of a warm up back to average. The sun will shine once again, and storms and showers will become more scattered, and not as strong.