Get ready for a warm Christmas weekend! – What to expect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - We continue with Part 2 of telling stories about the murdered and missing. Many of those victims had little to no coverage and therefore, their families had no opportunities to find out who might be responsible. NewsChanel 6's Renetta DuBose shares this next installment of this month's Cold Case Project, taking a look back at all of the cases featured this year and where they stand today.

The five year anniversary of the death of Daniel Triplett hits December 28. And his family says they are no closer to getting answers in his murder.