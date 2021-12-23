Get ready for a warm Christmas weekend! – What to expect

We’ll see the warmest Christmas in a few years as the 70s will be with us starting Christmas day through much of next week. Winds will pick up tomorrow, Christmas Eve and could be as gusty as 30 mph Christmas day. Overnight lows will warm as well, tonight we’ll be cold, Near freezing then warmer each night through next week. Going to keep it dry until our next chance of rain coming by the middle of next week.
Here’s your forecast…
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 32
Friday (Christmas Eve): A few clouds. Low: 43
Christmas Day: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 72 Winds Southwest 15-10 with gusty 25-30mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 74