As of 8am: Sky is mostly sunny and cool with temps in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be below average today as high pressure dominates the forecast region. Yesterday we saw highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, today we’ll see those highs drop to the low 60s.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Richmond, Burke, Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties Saturday morning from 3am to 9am with morning lows in the low 30s.