Get ready for a preview of Fall! – Take a look!

Cool High pressure will move into the CSRA and our days of hot, humid conditions are coming to an end! It will take a bit to remove the clouds, however by Sunday it will be wonderful. We’ll see temperatures about 10-15 degrees below normal through the middle of next week!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, a few sprinkles. Low 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few morning sprinkles. High 74

Saturday night: Clearing skies. Low 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny, great! High 74

Monday: Sunny. High 73