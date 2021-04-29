Get ready for a Marvelous first weekend of May! – What to expect.

A cold front will move through the CSRA by Friday morning. The front will come through dry with just a few morning clouds. Sunshine and breezy with warm temperatures by afternoon. A bit cooler for Saturday with lower 80s and a few more clouds for Sunday with middle 80s. We’ll warm up a bit next week with more humidity and we’ll also see a chance of showers through early next week as well.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low: 65

Friday: Morning clouds then sunshine by noon, breezy and warm. High: 88

Friday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 53

Saturday: Sunny. High 82

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87