Get ready for a little warmer temperatures next few days. – What to expect.

A weak cold front will move through late tomorrow giving us just a few more clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will remain nice through the end of the week as we’ll see Highs Near 60 to the lower 60s. Rain chances will increase late Thursday with our next system that comes our way. Rain looks to hold through Friday, before a stronger cold front moves in and clears the skies and brings cooler temperatures in for the weekend.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 30
Tuesday: Sunny with increasing clouds late. High 60
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, warmer. Low 39
Wednesday: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine. High 62