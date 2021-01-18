Get ready for a little warmer temperatures next few days. – What to expect.

Another cool day in the CSRA but it was fairly clear for much of it. The clouds we have now will soon pass and we should see clear skies once again, There is a slight chance of some showers passing through late tonight, but they could pass just to our north, so we will continue to monitor it. If it does pass we could see some sleet with it potentially, but it shouldn't stick to roads, except for bridges and overpasses. The cold in the atmosphere is there for it to be sleet, that upper level low may be dying but that trough sure isn't, and its gonna be at least until Tuesday before we can see more genuine warmth once again. This shower tonight might not be the only one we see this week. There is a cold front that is potentially going to pass through in the middle of the week. The models are still not in agreement, but we could see the showers as early as Wednesday, and they could stick around until Friday, at least for now. A lot can change in a few days. Regardless of when we get the showers, they will be just that, showers, no snow or winter precipitation to worry about as our temperatures will shoot up into the 60s once again. Tonight we will be slightly above average, and tomorrow afternoon, will be the same, but we are slowly getting warmer and can expect the 60s in the middle of next week.