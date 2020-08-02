Get ready for a Hot Sunday ahead of Isaias effects by Monday

One more hot day before we start to see the effects of Isaias move into the CSRA. Afternoon Highs on Sunday could top the upper 90s. With only a very isolated shower or storm at best (20%) Isaias will bring a significant push of moisture into area, look for scattered showers to develop Monday, becoming more widespread with some areas of rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. Rain totals up to 1” around the CSRA with high amounts closer to the coast, where 3-5” rain totals are possible. With some 5+ amounts right at the coast.

It will be very breezy on Monday, however Tropical Storm force winds remain east and south of us. Winds between 20-25mph can be expected with 40-50mph along the coast.

Here is your forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 97. Rain chacne 20%

Sunday night: Increasing clouds and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 75 Rain chance 30%

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and areas or rain. Scattered thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible, mostly east and south. High 89. Winds 20-25mph and gusty. Rain chance 60%