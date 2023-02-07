GEORGIA (WJBF) – Tuesday is the second day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia.

Meteorologist Miller Hyatt explains the difference between watches and warnings.

We’re going to talk about watches and warnings because it’s very important to know the difference.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur. It is issued hours in advance to allow the public to prepare. The watch lasts for several hours and covers portions of states. A warning is when severe weather is imminent or is currently occurring. It is issued minutes in advance and the public needs to take cover. A warning lasts for 20 minutes to an hour and covers portions of counties.

Now we will look at severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when the environment is capable of producing severe thunderstorms. The public should monitor the weather closely and have a safety plan in place. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is severe weather occurring.

Now we will look at tornado watches and warnings. A tornado watch is issued when the environment is capable of producing tornadoes. You have time to plan and should monitor the weather closely. A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been reported and or indicated on radar. You need to take shelter immediately and should continue to monitor the weather closely.

Now we will look at flash flood watches and warnings. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, and you should be prepared. A flash flood warning is issued when flash flooding is occurring, and you should take action.

And know you know the difference between watches and warnings.