GEORGIA (WJBF) – Wednesday is the third day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia.

Meteorologist Jenna Petracci explains how tornadoes form, and what to do if you’re under a warning.

Within just the first month of 2023, we already had several tornado warnings issued in the CSRA. Once we enter the spring season, that’s when tornadoes happen more often. But how does a tornado form?

Well it all begins with a thunderstorm, where there’s warm, humid air at the surface moving in one direction and cold, dry air aloft moving in the opposite direction. This creates wind shear which leads to a rotating column of air in a cloud that starts out horizontal.

Rising air from the ground will push the column and tip it vertically. The funnel will continue to suck up more warm air and expand, eventually reaching the ground as a tornado.

If you’re ever under a tornado warning, you have to get to your safe place immediately.

The best place to go is a basement, but if you don’t have one, you can go to an interior room on the lowest level of your house.

Stay in your safe place until the tornado warning expires.