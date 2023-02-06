GEORGIA (WJBF) – Monday is the first day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia.

Meteorologist Sherrie Shealy explains everything we need to know about thunderstorms.

The ingredients needed for a thunderstorm are moisture, unstable air, and a lifting mechanism. A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts for 30 minutes.

Around 100,000 thunderstorms occur each year, and only 10% of them are severe.

A severe thunderstorms needs at least one or a few of the following: 58 mph winds or higher, hail one inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado.