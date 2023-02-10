GEORGIA (WJBF) – Friday is the fifth day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. Meteorologist Jenna Petracci explains flooding and some shares some safety tips.

Rain may not be considered severe weather, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously. Ongoing heavy rain can lead to flooding especially in low lying areas or poor drainage areas, just like the floor here in the studio.

If we had rain coming down here, we would have a flood watch issued. That means conditions are favorable for flooding, so it’s a good idea to stay away from areas that could be impacted.

A flood warning on the other hand, means that flooding is already happening or will happen in the near future. And with all this rain coming down, that’s exactly what’s happening here in the studio! Look at all this water piling up!

If you ever see the roads looking like this, it’s simple enough: turn around, don’t drown! It may look like your car can make it through, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

After all, it only takes 12” of water to sweep a car way! Also remember debris could be hidden in the water so you don’t want to be walking around in it either.

Overall, if you’re ever in a flooded area, go ahead and plan indoor activities where you can be safe in your home!