GA Severe Weather Preparedness Week- Day 2: Thunderstorms and What Makes Them Severe.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022- Today is the second day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. This week goes from February 7th to 11th with a statewide tornado drill happening at 9AM on Wednesday. Today’s topic is about thunderstorms and what makes them severe.

The ingredients needed for a thunderstorm are moisture, unstable air, and a lifting mechanism. A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts for 30 minutes. Around 100,000 thunderstorms occur each year, but only 10% of them are severe. A severe thunderstorm needs at least one or a combination of the following: 58 mph winds or higher, hail one inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado.

