(WJBF) — The LIVE VIPIR 6 Weather Team is tracking strong storms moving across the southeast that are on track to make their way through the CSRA through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller, the CSRA is expected to see extended periods of moderate to heavy rainfall with rain totals from about 0.50 inches to 1.50 inches. Despite the rain, the risk of flooding is low.

The same storm system moving through brought tornadoes to Louisiana and severe storms across the southeast Wednesday. A few of the storms that move through overnight may still be on the stronger side, with a marginal risk of severe weather for counties to the south of Augusta. Storms may include frequent lightning; however, thankfully the risk of tornadoes is low.

