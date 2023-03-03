no iframe support!

VIPIR 6 Alert Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon and evening for the potential for a few strong to severe storms and strong wind gusts of 40+ mph.

The storms will be short-lived, however, clearing the area by later in the evening.

