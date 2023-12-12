Tuesday Evening Update: Another subfreezing night with possible frost through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with just some wispy high level clouds out there. Expect mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday, warming up to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will stay fairly consistent all this week with a dry and sunny stretch of weather lasting through Saturday afternoon. We will then have a Gulf low develop which will determine how our weather looks this weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast with two possible scenarios.

Scenario #1: Gulf low moves across the FL Panhandle and then into Georgia. This would bring us a significant amount of rainfall Saturday night through Monday morning. Rain would be heavy at times with gusty winds 30+ mph.

Scenario #2: Gulf low moves across the central west coast of FL and then out into the Atlantic. This would keep the heaviest rain and highest winds offshore. We would likely still see some impacts, but more so light rain with winds under 30 mph.

After this clears out on Monday, will be back to sunny and dry weather all of next week. Temperatures will still be the same as they are this week.