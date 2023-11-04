Friday night update: Bundle up! Temperatures will fall to near freezing tonight again with strong radiational cooling. A frost advisory is in effect Saturday morning for our western-lying counties. The growing season has ended for locations such as Augusta and Aiken; therefore, there aren’t any alerts in place. Be sure to protect sensitive vegetation. It will be warmer by afternoon, as highs will be in the low 70s. The quiet weather remains going into much of next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs rebounding to the upper 70s. Lows will be back in the low 50s late next week. There is a slight chance of showers next Friday.