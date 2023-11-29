Friday afternoon update: High pressure continues to take the spotlight today, with clear skies and cool temperatures in the 50s. This dry air is leading to fire concerns through this evening, so if you are planning on doing any burning, please consult with your local burning authorities. Another freeze is likely tonight, with temperatures in the upper 20s. We transition to warmer weather on Thursday, with highs back into the low 60s. Our eyes then turn to a frontal boundary to our west that will be the focus of rain starting Friday and lingering into the weekend. We can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Monday, with the highest amounts in our northwestern counties. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees on Sunday before falling back into the 50s next week.