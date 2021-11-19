Frost Advisory in Effect tonight, Temperatures Stay Below Average All Week

As of 5PM: Clear skies today as that front passed us by last night. We are also much chillier, getting to only 65 for our high today. Temperatures tonight are going to be even cooler, getting as low as 34 in Augusta. Luckily it will still be fairly clear tonight, and tomorrow morning.

There is a Frost Advisory in effect from 3AM to 8AM for the following counties: Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Burke, Barnwell, and Bamburg.

This week is shaping up to be a fairly chilly one, with only a few days actually getting close to the average. We could even see a shower or two on Monday which will hopefully fight back these abnormally dry conditions we are seeing.