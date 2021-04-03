Frost Advisory for Easter morning 4A-8A. Then, wonderful sunshine! -What to expect

Frost Advisory in effect for Easter Sunday morning, 4A-8A. Low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees. Look for a lovely day with sunny skies and Highs in the middle 70s. We’ll see warmer temperatures as we move into next week as the 80s will be with us…just in time for Masters! Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but at this point, just scattered…not a washout.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Frost Advisory 4A-8A. Clear and cold. Low: 35

Easter Sunday: Frost Advisory 4A-8A. Areas of frost in the morning, then sunny and warmer. High: 75

Sunday night: Clear, not as cold. Low: 47

Monday: Sunny and warm. High 82