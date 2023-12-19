Tuesday Evening Update:

If you thought last night was cold, tonight is already much colder! As of 11PM, we are already below 30 degrees in the majority of the CSRA. By early tomorrow morning, I’m expecting low to mid 20s, and even some upper teens are possible in our northern counties. Skies are clear with calm winds, and we’ll have mostly sunny skies again for Wednesday. No chance of rain for the next few days.

This weekend will be warmer, with lows going into the low 40s and highs into the low 60s. Another low pressure system will move across the Gulf Coast, bringing us a chance of rain just in time Christmas. Christmas Eve will be mostly dry but cloudy. A few showers may here by late that night. There is a high chance of rain on Christmas Day with cloudy skies still. As of now, there is no thunderstorm threat.