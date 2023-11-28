Tuesday afternoon update: A dry airmass is moving in, leading to the coldest nights of the season. This dry air is leading to fire concerns through this evening, so if you are planning on doing any burning, please consult with your local burning authorities. Temperatures will plunge to the low to mid-20s tonight, resulting in a hard freeze. A freeze warning is in effect for Jenkins, Screven, and Allendale counties through Wednesday morning. The rest of the CSRA is not under any alerts because the growing season has ended. Moving into Wednesday, high pressure is in control with sunshine. Don’t let the sunshine fool you, though, because temperatures will struggle to get to 50 degrees. Another freeze is likely Wednesday night, but it won’t be as cold. We transition to warmer weather on Thursday, with highs back into the low 60s. Our eyes then turn to a frontal boundary to our west that will be the focus of rain starting Friday and lingering into the weekend. Temperatures will also be on the rebound, approaching 70 on Sunday.