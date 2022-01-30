Frigid Sunday Morning With A Warm Up This Week

As of 7AM Sunday- It has been the coldest morning all season with temperatures in the upper teens and 20s with wind chill values as low as 13 degrees! Fortunately, it will be another day of sunshine and believe it or not, we will make it into the mid 50s later on.

Next week, much warmer temperatures are on the way. We will start out the week in the 60s but by Thursday, some spots will see mid 70s! On Friday morning, a cold front will bring showers and storms. With the warm temperatures in place, it’s possible some of these storms could get strong. Behind the front comes cooler air that we will see over the weekend. It looks like Sunday will be our next chance of rain.