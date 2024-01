As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is clear with temps in the 20s. Wind chill values are making temps feel like the teens. A Wind Chill advisory is in effect for Wilkes and Taliaferro county until 10am. Wind chill values could be as low as zero in those two counties. High pressure rules today with lots of sunshine and cold highs in the mid 40s. Not much change tonight as the sky will be clear and morning lows will be below freezing again in the upper teens to low 20s.