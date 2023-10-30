Sunday night update: We continue the stretch of beautiful weather with a high-pressure system holding its grip over the area through Monday. This means above-average temperatures and dry conditions. You can expect a few daytime clouds, but nothing too gloomy, and light winds. However, there’s a change on the horizon next week, with a cold front set to bring winter-like temperatures.

Short Term

Expect temperatures to dip into the low to mid-50s tonight with mostly clear skies. Patchy fog will develop late and continue through early Monday before burning off. Monday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper-80s. As we head into Halloween on Tuesday, we’ll transition from summer back to autumn. A cold front is due to sweep through the area, bringing cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the middle 60s. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon, so have the rain gear nearby just in case.

Long Term

Beyond that, brace yourselves for much colder weather. It will feel like winter on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs struggling to reach the 60s, and there’s a possibility of the first freeze of the season Thursday morning, especially in the northern and central regions, and a widespread frost Friday morning. Temperatures begin to moderate going into the following weekend.