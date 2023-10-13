Friday night update: We continue to experience gloomy conditions tonight, with showers moving in from a low-pressure system in northern Florida. Patchy fog is also possible, with lows bottoming out in the low 60s. We turn our attention to a cold front sweeping east that could spark a few showers early Saturday, but most of the area will remain dry. The skies will begin to clear just in time for the partial solar eclipse. The best time to view the eclipse is at 1:17 p.m. We will see warmer temperatures on Saturday, with highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures then fall behind the front, with highs on Sunday falling to near 70 and further cooling next week, with highs only topping out in the 60s before moderating back to the low 70s. Skies will be mostly clear with chilly nights as lows dip into the 40s.