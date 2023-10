As of 6am Friday: Sky is cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sky remains cloudy today with light showers and highs will remain cool, in the upper 60s. Gradual clearing during the day on Saturday as a cold front pushes through Georgia and South Carolina. Going to be a little warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Temps cool back down with lots of sunshine on Sunday, highs in the low 70s.