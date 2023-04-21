As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny for the better part of the day today, becoming partly cloudy late with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds increase tonight with a few overnight showers. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain and storms move in for Earth Day on Saturday. No severe weather outbreak expected but a few storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Much cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny.