As of 6am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the 30s. Clouds begin increasing ahead of a cold front for the afternoon today with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy, dry, and warmer tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s. Partly sunny and warm for Saturday with an isolated shower, highs in the low 70s. Cold front finally moves in on Sunday with wind, rain, and a few storms are possible. Highs in the upper 60s.