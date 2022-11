As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear and temps are sitting in the low to upper 20s. Sunshine rules today but the cold wave continues with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks good with mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, then a cold front moves through Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Temps stay well below average next week and it looks like a rainy Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.