As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. A wedge front has developed just south of I-20 and we were seeing moderate to heavy rain in a few counties. Gradually becoming Partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll see a nice start to the weekend! Saturday looks sunny, dry, and less humid with highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon with highs also in the low 80s.