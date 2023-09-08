Thursday night update: Patchy fog is possible Friday morning, especially in locations where rain fell on Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and end up near 90. The frontal boundary that brought us showers and storms on Thursday sticks around with yet more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures fall going into the weekend, with highs only topping out in the mid- to upper 80s. We will also have to contend with shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening. Drier air settles in early next week before rain and storms return later in the week. Temperatures will be cooling into the lower 80s by the end of next week.