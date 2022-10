As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Going to be a beautiful Fall day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks great with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and a few extra clouds on Sunday with highs around 82.

Cold Canadian air moves in next week and we’ll be on the lookout for potential Frost Advisories.