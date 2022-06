As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to upper 60s. It’s going to be a beautiful spring day today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs today in the low 90s.

A few showers are on tap for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Sunday it’s back to sunshine with highs in the mid 90s.

Very hot pretty much every day next week with highs in the upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.