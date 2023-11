As of 6am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with warm temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mix of sun and clouds today and we’ll keep it very warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will move through Georgia and South Carolina this evening and will give a us a shower or two with warm morning lows in the 50s.

The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine! Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s and cooling down Sunday with highs in the 60s.