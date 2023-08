As of 7am Friday: Sky is becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms on the way. Highs today will be below average around 90. A good chance for rain and storms today with a marginal risk for severe storms for all of the CSRA. The main threat would be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The weekend will be a scorcher! Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices from 105-110 and just a late afternoon/ early evening storm.