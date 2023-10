As of 6am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds continue to increase and we’ll see a few showers and storms today with highs in the low 70s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for the majority of the CSRA. The main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail. Back to sunshine for the weekend with breezy highs Saturday in the mid 70s and lower 70s for Sunday.