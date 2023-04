As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy and warm with temps in the 60s. Rain chances increase during the day with a few non severe storms. Highs today return to average at 75.

A wedge pattern sets up for Saturday into Sunday and temp will drop to the mid and upper 50s with a 100% chance for rain. Rainfall could be heavy at times with 48 hour accumulations around 1″-3″.

Rain continues early Easter Sunday then tapering off during the afternoon.