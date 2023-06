As of 7am Friday: Sky is hazy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Hot and humid for today with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices in the low 100s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the weekend. Saturday a chance for strong to severe storms with a heat index of 108. Sunday the Alert Day is for the heat index of 110. Storms and hot temps continue for Monday and July 4th on Tuesday.