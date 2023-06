As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 60s. Hazy sunshine in the forecast for Friday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifts south and east. Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 80s.

The weekend has a few changes on the way. Saturday we’ll see hazy sunshine with highs in the low 90s and showers and storms move in for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.