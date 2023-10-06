As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy early this morning with a few light showers, then becoming partly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 80s.

Big changes coming for the weekend! Colder and drier air moves in for Saturday and it could be a little breezy. With breezy conditions, low humidity, and lack of rain across the area, we could be susceptible to

brush fires for Saturday so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our western lying counties in Georgia from 10am to 8pm Saturday. Sunday morning will be even colder with morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon.