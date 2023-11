As of 6am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 50s. Clouds increasing during the day ahead of a slow moving front. We’ll see a few showers during the afternoon today with highs in the upper 70s.

Big changes for the weekend as a wedge sets up and will bring us rain and much cooler temps. Highs for Saturday and Sunday with be in the low to upper 50s with a good chance for rain both days.